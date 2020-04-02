GM and Honda expand EV partnership

With an eye on unlocking economies of scale in electrification, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) have extended their ongoing EV partnership with a new arrangement to jointly develop two all-new electric vehicles for Honda.

The vehicles will be based on GM's highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. The exteriors and interiors of the new EVs will be exclusively designed by Honda, and the platform will be engineered to support Honda's driving character.

Sales are slated to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda's U.S. and Canadian markets.

Source: Press Release