Casey's General Stores boosts worker pay, pulls guidance

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) says it will increase all full-time and part-time store and distribution center team members' pay by an additional $2 per hour

The retailer says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in store traffic and consumer demand across its business.

Casey's is withdrawing its financial guidance for FY20.

Casey's notes it has a strong balance sheet with significant financial flexibility. After drawing down $100M on its revolving credit facility, the company still has $150M in capacity under its facilities.

