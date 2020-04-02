NBC delays Sky World News launch

NBC's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sky World News, set to launch this summer, is now on hold, derailed by the pandemic, Variety reports.

The ambitious service was set to bring news to English-speaking audiences worldwide, but it's now "stopping the launch plans," Variety reports NBC News Chairman Andy Lack saying.

Hurdles included staff moving to remote work, and a UK lockdown that prevented completion of construction on London facilities.

Some 50 journalists had already been hired for the service, and they'll be redeployed to help cover the pandemic now.

“When things become more clear, when we get to the other side of this crisis, we’ll review all these plans,” Lack says.