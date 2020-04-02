Stocks sparked by oil optimism despite record jobless claims

Stocks rose in choppy trading on signs of a potential pullback in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, lifting hopes for the battered energy sector.

S&P 500 +2.3% , Dow +2.2% , Nasdaq +1.7% .

U.S. crude prices soared 24% for their best session on record, outweighing the massive but largely expected spike in weekly unemployment claims due the coronavirus and its impact on the economy.

Pres. Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to agree to cut oil production by at least 10M barrels, then Saudi officials said they would seek an emergency OPEC+ meeting and consider substantial supply curbs.

Chevron and Exxon Mobil led the Dow higher, gaining 11% and 7.7% respectively, and the S&P 500 energy sector rallied 9%.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed, with the 10-year yield slipping a basis point 0.62%.