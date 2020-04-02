Apple briefly confirms AirTags product

In a support video uploaded to Apple's YouTube channel, a displayed settings screen mentions AirTags by name. The video has since been deleted.

The Bluetooth-enabled small tracking tiles were known to be on the way, but this was Apple's first confirmation, intentional or not.

AirTags would compete with the existing product Tile.

Yesterday, Tile told a U.S. congressional panel that the two companies once had a mutually beneficial relationship, which crumbled last year as it became clear Apple planned a rival product.

Tile says that "Apple’s anti-competitive behaviors have gotten worse, not better."