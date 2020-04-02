Emergent Bio teams up with feds to expedite plasma therapy for COVID-19

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) inks a formal agreement with the U.S. government aimed at speeding up the development of a plasma-based therapy, COVID-HIG, a human hyperimmune (contains a lot of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2) product for the potential treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients and high-risk acute symptomatic patients to prevent progression to severe symptoms.

The company has initiated plasma screening and collection and intends to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide $14.5M in funding to support development.

NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has agreed to incorporate COVID-HIG into one of its clinical trials.