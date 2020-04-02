Compass Diversified expects liquidity is sufficient

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) drew down $200M from its revolving credit facility in late March, bringing its cash on hand at the corporate level of more than $245M.

Subsequent to the expected close of Marucci Sports LLC, and including CODI's ability to upsize its revolving credit facility by $250M, the company expects to have more than $650M of liquidity available.

Says it's continuing to "execute on compelling opportunities while under no pressure to divest of assets in an unfavorable market."

As of Dec. 31, 2019, CODI had ~$100.3M in cash and cash equivalents and has $400.0M outstanding in 8.00% senior notes due 2026.

Says it has the flexibility to temporarily cut discretionary spending, freeze new hires, defer capital expenditures, and postpone growth initiatives to ensure that its subsidiaries remain viable.

"We will continue to make decisions in real time and re-evaluate on a day-to-day basis," said CEO Elias Sabo and CFO Ryan J. Faulkingham in a letter to shareholders.