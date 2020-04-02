Lululemon to pause buybacks amid widespread store closings

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) says stores in North America, Europe, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand will remain closed until they can safely reopen.

The company will continue pay protection for its employees through June 1, whether stores reopen or remain closed.

The company has also made the decision to temporarily pause its share repurchase program.

The action taken by Lululemon aren't quite as severe as those need by many of its mall peers due to its thriving online business.

LULU +0.75% AH to $186.87.

Source: Press Release