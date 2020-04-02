NCS Multistage pulls Q1 and Fiscal 2020 outlook

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) down 4.2% after hours, as the company withdraws Q1 and FY20 guidance, on the back of current global market conditions which have been impacted by COVID-19 and reduced demand of crude oil

The Company has initiated further cost reductions including workforce reduction of over 80 employees, or ~20% of our U.S. and Canadian workforce, furloughs for certain operationally-focused employees and engineers and salary reductions for all remaining U.S. and Canadian employees

These measures are expected to result in annualized cost savings of over $12M

In connection with the workforce reduction, expects to incur ~$3.5M - $4M in severance costs in Q1 and Q2 2020