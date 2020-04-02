Zumiez closes stores, initiates cash-saving measures

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) says all its stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as the company's Blue Tomato stores in Europe and Fast Times stores in Australia will remain closed until further notice.

The company plans to conserve cash by suspending hiring, laying off virtually all of our part-time staff, eliminating bonuses and delaying merit raises. In addition, operations costs will be tightened, rent payments suspended and capital spending reduced.

The share buyback program is also being paused.

Source: Press Release