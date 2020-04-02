HBO offers free access to key series, movies

HBO (NYSE:T) is responding to the burst in video streaming by offering free access to a number of high-profile series, along with documentaries and other movies.

Using the catchphrase "Stay Home Box Office," the streamer is allowing U.S. viewers without subscriptions to use HBO Now or HBO Go to stream shows including The Sopranos, The Wire, True Blood, Veep, Six Feet Under, Silicon Valley, Succession, Barry and Ballers.

Free documentaries include The Inventor, The Case Against Adnan Syed and McMillions, while it also points to movies including Isn't It Romantic, The Lego Movie 2 and Detective Pikachu.

The offer starts tomorrow and could bring some goodwill ahead of a still-planned spring launch for HBO Max.