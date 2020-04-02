Bed Bath & Beyond the latest to furlough employees

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) says it's extending the temporary closure of its retail stores until at least May 2.

The temporary closure relates to all retail banners across the U.S. and Canada, other than its buybuy BABY and Harmon stores.

BBBY says its cash-preserving actions will include a furlough of the majority of store associates and a portion of corporate associates until at least May 2.

Other actions by BBBY include electing to draw down the remaining available funds $236M from its revolving credit agreement and deferring approximately $150M of other planned capital expenditures. Buybacks are also off the table for now.

BBBY +2.25% after hours to $3.64.

Source: Press Release