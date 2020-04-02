Still more COVID-19 actions - healthcare

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is providing virtual urgent care to Marketplace members vis its partnership with Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and is expanding Teladoc to all Medicare and Medicaid members. It is covering COVID-19 screening tests and office visits, urgent care or ER visits associating with testing. Offering its Coronavirus Chartbot tool for members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) is experiencing enrollment delays in its some of its ongoing clinical trials. Recruitment suspended in observational biomarker study of DNL310 (Phase 1/2 study still on track to start later this quarter). Enrollment suspended in Phase 1 DNL343 study, completion likely delayed. It does not expect any delays due to lack of product or supply chain issues.

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) says its supply chain is able to meet U.S. demand for HEPLISAV-B and its related studies remain on track. 2020 guidance withdrawn.