WhiteHorse Finance sees Q2, Q3 cash flows hurt by COVID-19

As the result of economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) says it expects negative impact to cash flows earned during Q2 and Q3 and will provide further updates as the company gains more clarity.

Has covenant protection on all directly originated loans in the portfolio and WHF has only one covenant lite loan.

No unsecured notes mature until 2023.

Fluctuations in its cash flow could impact its upcoming quarterly distribution, which WHF may temporarily align with core earnings as it focuses cash allocation strategy on supporting portfolio companies.

Notes three credits in fitness and events industries with most impact from COVID-19. As of Dec. 31, 2019, WHF's total amount of exposure across these three credits is ~$31 million.