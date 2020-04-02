Office Properties Income sees dividend unchanged

In monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) says leasing activity may slow and some tenants may seek temporary rent relief.

However, it also believes that overall tenant retention levels may increase.

Maintains quarterly dividend at 55 cents per share and expects that dividend will remain unchanged.

Has ~$400M of availability under its $750M credit facility.

Expects G&A expenses will be reduced because of the lower fees it will pay to its manager as a result of the decline in its stock price since this crisis began.

Has no significant debt maturities until 2022 and expects 2020 cash available for distribution coverage to remain reasonably consistent with its target of 75%.