National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) announced preliminary 1Q20 revenue of $309M, down less than 1% Y/Y.

Americas organic order growth of 8% Y/Y. EMEIA estimated orders were down 3% Y/Y; in APAC, COVID-19 disrupted customer purchasing behaviors most significantly during the quarter, estimated orders were down 5% Y/Y; Greater China estimated orders were down 12% Y/Y, but business returned to more normal levels in the last month of the quarter; and estimated orders were up 3% Y/Y.

The company estimates Q1 GAAP EPS to be between $1.00 to $1.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be $0.25 to $0.26.

Estimated cash and cash equivalents at the end of March of $573M to $583M.

The company plans to provide final results for Q1 2020 on April 30, 2020.