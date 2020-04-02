Golar LNG Partners slammed as much as 60% on distribution cut

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -44.9% ) plunges to a record low $1.30 before rebounding slightly after slashing its quarterly distribution by 95% to $0.02/unit, a move it says will save $109M in cash flow this year.

Golar LNG also wants to extend the maturity for its senior unsecured bonds coming due in May and again in May 2021 by 18 months because of the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and the coronavirus.

Evercore ISI downgrades Golar units to In-Line in response to the news, but analysts at Stifel look on the bright side, as the conservation of cash will help Golar quickly pay off its debt and emerge stronger from the current crisis.