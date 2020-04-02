Fate Therapeutics up 23% after hours on J&J cell therapy deal

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) inks a global collaboration and option agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech aimed at developing cell therapies for cancer.

The partnership will leverage the company's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform with Janssen's proprietary antigen-binding domains in up to four tumor-associated antigen targets that will be used to create novel CAR NK (natural killer) and CAR T-cell product candidates.

Fate will advance the candidates through the IND stage after which Janssen will have the option to exclusively license development and commercialization rights. Fate will be largely responsible for manufacturing which will be funded by Janssen.

Under the terms of the deal, Fate will receive $50M upfront, up to $1.8B in development and regulatory milestones, up to $1.2B in commercial milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. It also has the right to co-commercialize each candidate in the U.S. and equally share in profits and losses. And finally, Janssen will invest $50M in Fate common stock at $31 per share (today's close was $21.07).