MarketAxess posts $916.6B trading volume in March

MarketAxess Holdings' (NASDAQ:MKTX) trading volume consists of $269.5B in credit volume and $647.1B in rates volume in March.

Q1 preliminary variable transaction fees per million was $176 for U.S. high-grade, $199 for other credit, $188 for total credit and $3.80 for rates.

MarketAxess achieve a number of trading volume records during the month, including total credit trading average daily trading volume of $12.2B; total trading volume of $269.5B, rose 51% from a year ago.

Open trading average daily trading volume of $4.4B and total trading volume of $96.3B.