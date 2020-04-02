Chemtrade provides update on COVID-19 response

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) announced that its operations were not significantly affected by COVID-19 in Q1.

However, the Company has suspended its 2020 Earnings Guidance due to general economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, Chemtrade’s liquidity position includes ~$40M of cash plus $160M of undrawn credit under its committed revolving credit facility.

The Company also, does not have any debt maturities in the next twelve months.

"The recent decline in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar is, however, materially beneficial to our Guidance assumption." said Mark Davis, President & CEO.