SBA launches paycheck protection program tomorrow: coronavirus briefing

The paycheck protection program that will loan $350B to small businesses in the U.S. will launch tomorrow, President Trump said in today's White House coronavirus task force briefing.

"The loans are 100% forgiveable as long as employees continue to pay workers," Trump said. "We're racing to bring relief" to Americans and businesses, he said.

5:30 PM ET: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said interest rates on the small business loans will be raised to 1% vs. 50 basis points originally announced.

5:33 PM: The Treasury is also working with the Fed for a Main Street Lending Facilities and a municipal lending facility, Mnuchin said.

5:35 PM: He added that first direct deposit payments for individuals and families for Americans will be within two weeks.

5:36 PM: "If we run out of money on the small business program, we'll be back right away to Congress" to ask for more, Mnuchin said.

5:40 PM: He said his expectation is that energy companies, like all U.S. companies, will be able to use lending facilities that have been set up, "but not direct lending out of the Treasury."

5:44 PM: Mnuchin emphasizes that the loans for airlines included in the $2.2T CARES Act "is not a bailout," and that strict requirements are built into the legislation.

5:47 PM: The loan program to independent contractors and charities will be up and running next week, he said.

5:51 PM: Trump says he's issuing new guidelines for nursing homes, including requiring that the same staff be assigned to the same residents so that the virus isn't spread throughout the facility; also nursing homes will have to keep sick patients and healthy patients in separate areas.

5:53 PM: He also expects to issue more orders under the Defense Production Act; he signed a DPA order urging 3M to make more face masks.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

In the U.S., there are 236,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,648 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University; worlwide, the number of confirmed 19 cases tops 1.00M with 51,485 deaths.