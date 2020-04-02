MIC withdraws guidance and suspends it's quarterly cash dividend

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) announced that in response to the impact of COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its guidance and suspending its quarterly cash dividend.

The suspension of the Company’s cash dividend will result in MIC retaining ~$260M through 2020.

To increase liquidity, on March 17, 2020 MIC drew $599M on its holding company Revolving Credit Facility and $275M on its Atlantic Aviation Revolving Credit Facility.

The drawdowns added to the Company’s ~$300M of cash on hand.

"These measures will increase our balance sheet strength and liquidity and position us well to withstand the current slowdown in activity.” said Christopher Frost, CEO.