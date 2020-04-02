Etsy talks shop

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) hosted a video conference after the market closed to cover the state of its business. Top execs bantered among themselves without any Q&A from analysts. Select highlights are posted below.

"Consolidated GMS growth between the months of January and February was up 41% year-over-year, and then the COVID crisis became a major mindshare event."

"We were averaging 41% Consolidated GMS growth in January and February, and it went down to negative 2% in the third week of March."

"So to sum it up, for the first quarter of 2020, Consolidated GMS for Etsy, Inc. was approximately US$ 1.4 billion or up about 32% year-over-year from 2019."

"We have high-quality capital on our balance sheet and we're in a very strong financial position. As of December 31st, we had over US$800 million in cash and short-term investments.

"None of our debt obligations are due before 2023, and in addition to that, we have a revolver that has a US$200 million line that's currently undrawn with a 2023 maturity."

Shares of Etsy are down 0.70% AH.

Etsy business update transcript