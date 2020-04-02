Cenovus supports more Alberta production cuts to avoid storage crunch

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) says it would back further mandated Alberta production cuts to prevent crude storage from hitting full capacity.

Alberta Premier Kenney's government has steadily eased production curtailments imposed a year ago to drain the glut of oil in storage that built up because of congested pipelines.

The Canadian industry could be forced to curtail as much as 1.7M bbl/day, or a third of the country's total production, as major U.S. refineries cut output and storage capacity runs out, according to analysts at RBC.

Earlier today, Cenovus said it would cut its full-year capital spending by another C$150M (US$106M) and suspend its dividend.