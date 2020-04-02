Lifetime Brands cuts costs, furloughs employees

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) says it has taken immediate steps to meaningfully reduce non-essential operating costs, including cutting executive pay. In addition, Lifetime has furloughed a number of employees in various functions. The timing of the next dividend has also been pushed back.

LCUT says it has adequate borrowing capacity on its existing line of credit and no debt maturities on its term loan until 2025, which keeps it confident in its liquidity position as it actively manages the impact of the ongoing crisis.

Source: Press Release