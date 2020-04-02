Ovintiv cuts Q2 capex for second time in a month

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) announces plans to further reduce Q2 capital spending by an additional $200M, bringing total capital reductions in the quarter to $500M.

In addition to spending cuts, the company says it has created more certainty in its cash flow by restructuring oil hedges.

For Q2, Ovintiv says it has hedged 206K bbl/day at an average price of $42.09/bbl; with its updated positions, the company says a balance of year $20/bbl Nymex WTI price would generate oil hedge revenues of more than $1.1B.