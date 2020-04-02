Disney to furlough employees beginning April 19

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is set to furlough employees in response to the ongoing COVID-19 devastation.

"Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the company says in a statement. "Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we've committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation.

"However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we're forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren't necessary at this time," Disney says.

The furlough period begins April 19; workers will remain employees, and will receive full healthcare, with the cost of employee and company premiums paid by Disney.

Employees can also use available paid time off at the start of the furlough period, and once furloughed they can receive an extra $600/week in federal compensation through the stimulus bill and state unemployment, Disney says.