Air Force to release $900M-plus to Boeing for virus aid - Reuters

The U.S. Air Force has recommended the release of as much as $924M in payments to Boeing (NYSE:BA) that were held back due to flaws in the KC-46 air refueling tanker as part of coronavirus relief, Reuters reports.

The money has been withheld on 33 tankers delivered that have various flaws; the agreement reportedly focuses on the remote vision camera system and will allow for a series of new technical upgrades to cameras, processors and displays on the plane.

The recommendation, which was sent to Air Force contracting officials, is aimed at maintaining the financial health of suppliers to the Department of Defense, and will free up funding for many contractors, not just Boeing.