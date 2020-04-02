CN Rail scores record grain movement for March

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it hit an all-time record for March grain movement, with 2.62M metric tons of grain surpassing the precious high set in 2017 by 6%.

The numbers come as Canada's biggest railroad operator works to clear a backlog built up after a month of blockades erected across the country by protestors.

CN Rail grain director David Przednowek says high demand for flour and durum from mills during the coronavirus likely will drive high grain volumes in the coming months as producers seek to shore up staple reserves.