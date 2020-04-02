Quad/Graphics -1.9% as it pulls guidance, dividend

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is withdrawing guidance, suspending its dividend, and realigning its business, as part of a number of reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares are down 1.9% after hours.

It's directed employees to work from home and has implemented a temporary furlough, along with temporarily ceasing operations at a number of manufacturing facilities.

Due to uncertainty in customer demand as a result of COVID-19, the Board of Directors made the proactive decision to temporarily suspend the Company’s quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share," the company says. "The company remains committed to paying a dividend over the long term and will seek to resume the dividend following stabilization of its operating environment.

It's also suspended domestic and international travel; implemented salary reductions for more than 300 leaders (including 50% salary cut for the CEO and 35% for other named execs); cut directors' fees by 50%; changed vacation policy; delayed capital spending; and increased borrowing under its credit facility by $100M, to boost cash on hand to about $200M.