T-Mobile selling $19B in senior debt for deal

In its post-merger financing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has agreed to sell $19B in senior debt to pay back its bridge financing for the $26B Sprint deal.

The carrier is selling $3B in 3.5% senior secured notes due 2025, $4B in 3.75% senior secured notes due 2027, $7B in 3.875% senior secured notes due 2030, $2B of 4.375% senior secured notes due 2040 and $3B of 4.5% senior secured notes due 2050.

It's a private offering exempt from registration requirements; it's scheduled to close next week on April 9.