3M will have 'big price to pay' over masks - Trump

Pres. Trump slams 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a tweet tonight, saying his administration "hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their masks... will have a big price to pay," without further elaboration.

Trump apparently was referring to a Fox News report featuring the head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management accusing 3M of shipping N95 masks to foreign countries who outbid U.S. buyers, while U.S. hospitals and state officials scramble to secure protection for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

Trump earlier announced he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks.

