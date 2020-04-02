Verizon network handling 'enormous' growth, CEO says

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is experiencing "enormous" growth on its network as the world adjusts to pandemic measures, its CEO tells Bloomberg.

In the crisis, "the network becomes extremely important infrastructure," Hans Vestberg says. "We're having enormous growth in the network, with 800M calls a day" - double the amount of Mother's Day, the biggest call day of the year. He also notes 9B messages, equal to New Year's Eve.

"At the same time, we've seen 100% growth of gaming in the network, 50% up on VPN, people working from home ... but the network holds up very well ... we have built a robust network over the years; we're investing a lot of money in our network," Vestberg says.

Mobile handoffs are down 29% in the U.S., pointing to a population that is moving around less and less (especially in New York Metro, where they're down 63% week over week).