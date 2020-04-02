Dave & Buster's considers selling stake to private equity - Reuters

Dave & Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) is discussing a potential stake sale - maybe a significant one - with private-equity firms amid its pandemic-forced closures, Reuters reports.

One financing option the company is considering is private investment in public equity, according to the report - an option that is growing in popularity as companies face a cash crunch.

Dave & Buster's had disclosed in today's Q4 earnings that it was talking with outside debt and equity providers in order to address liquidity.

Meanwhile, KKR in January said it had taken a minority stake with an eye to discussing the business with management or the board. Dave & Buster's adopted a poison pill when KKR raised its stake to 8.3% this month.