Disney Plus launches in India after delays

Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) has launched in India - an opening that was delayed from a planned March 29 amid virus concerns.

That launch came via a "virtual red carpet premiere," with Bollywood stars live-chatting on the service. That was a step back from a splashy launch timed to coincide with Indian Premier League cricket (also delayed in the pandemic).

It came on Disney's Hotstar service, whose Hotstar VIP and Premium tiers are being rebranded to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP is offered at 399 rupees/year ($5.30). Disney Plus Hotstar Premium is 1,499 rupees/year ($19.90), and adds on 29 Disney Plus originals such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the live-action Lady and the Tramp (along with shows from HBO, Fox and Showtime).