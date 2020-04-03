Apple pushes back U.S. stores restart date

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) told employees that its retail stores in the U.S. will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg.

Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien said that "Apple is continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis and that the company will make reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.”

