No plans to stop flying - American Airlines

"We are making no plans for the cessation of flying," said American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) Vasu Raja, noting medical workers and others who must travel, sometimes for urgent medical reasons.

The carrier is still slashing between 70% and 75% of flights in April and about 80% of flights in May. For this month and May it is cutting nearly 90% of its international flights.

"The important thing is to provide a minimum level of essential service to customers... but we do it in such a way where we don’t burn an excessive amount of cash."

American has previously said it's eligible for $12B out of $50B in U.S. government loans and grants for the airline industry.