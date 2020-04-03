Shoe carnival extends store closures

Apr. 03, 2020 3:19 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)SCVLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) extends store closures until further notice. will continue to evaluate the length of its store closures in-line with guidance from federal, state, and local governments, as well as the safety of its employees.
  • E-commerce business has grown triple digits since the closure of its brick and mortar stores, and that growth has further accelerated in the last week.
  • Effective immediately, the Company’s senior executives and board will substantially reduce their base salaries and cash retainer fees, respectively until at least 50% of the Company’s store locations have re-opened.
  • The company has liquidity with on-hand cash and cash equivalents and no cash borrowings against its current $50M credit facility.
  • SCVL +0.28% after hours to $16.395
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.