Shoe carnival extends store closures
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) extends store closures until further notice. will continue to evaluate the length of its store closures in-line with guidance from federal, state, and local governments, as well as the safety of its employees.
- E-commerce business has grown triple digits since the closure of its brick and mortar stores, and that growth has further accelerated in the last week.
- Effective immediately, the Company’s senior executives and board will substantially reduce their base salaries and cash retainer fees, respectively until at least 50% of the Company’s store locations have re-opened.
- The company has liquidity with on-hand cash and cash equivalents and no cash borrowings against its current $50M credit facility.
