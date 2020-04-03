Small business lending program chaos

We're only hours away from a federal program that's expected to dole out at least $350B in loans to small businesses struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, but many banks are still awaiting guidance and necessary requirements.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) appeared to be the first lender to publicly say what others had whispered, emailing customers to say it "will most likely not be able to start accepting applications on Friday."

The Paycheck Protection program will offer up to $10M to help cover wages for employees, sick pay and eligible mortgage and other immediate debt payments. The loans are for two-year terms at a 1% fixed rate of interest, require no collateral and come with debt forgiveness options for eligible expenses.