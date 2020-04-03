Google offers location data for coronavirus lockdowns

Big Brother or necessary surveillance? You decide.

In an effort to assist in "unprecedented times," Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is helping public health officials use its vast storage of data to track people's movements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "mobility reports" go down to the county level to see if locals are abiding by social-distancing measures, but will use anonymized historical data, with a lag of two or three days.

Google is also reportedly exploring individual location tracking with a White House task force, as well as running a handful of testing sites in Northern California in a private-public partnership with the government.