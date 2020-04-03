Futures fall 1.2% as volatility ensues

U.S. equity markets climbed 2.2% on Thursday as a surge in oil countered an eye-popping jobless claims report, which showed 6.6M people out of work, and some states even reporting that 10% of their workers are no longer employed.

A reminder that today's non-farm payrolls report from the Labor Department won't reflect that data as the numbers were pulled in mid-March, before a large section of the population was under some form of a lockdown.

One day up, one day down... Stock futures are now off 1.3% ahead of the open as concerns mount over a V-shaped economic recovery and economists warn that the government and Fed will need to provide additional stimulus.

The U.S. has reported more than 245,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 6,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.