Controversial NYSE high-speed data plan

The SEC needs more time to decide whether to green light a plan by the NYSE (NYSE:ICE) to offer a new high-speed wireless connection to the exchange.

Market participants would have to pay an initial $10K per connection, and up to $45K per month, depending on the bandwidth needed, for the service, according to a filing.

"It is no different in form and substance from the antiquated days of the NYSE selling real estate directly adjacent to the specialists on the floor to the highest bidder," Virtu Financial said in a letter to the SEC.