Tenneco pulls guidance, cuts capital spending, forego salaries

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) temporarily suspends or reduced certain operations across the Americas, EMEA and most of the APAC regions in response to governmental requirements and production suspensions taken by many of its customers.

The company aims to reduce cost through unpaid furloughs, net pay decreases of executive leadership, CEO and reduction in board retainer fees.

Cuts capital spending guidance to less than $400M from FY19 spending of greater than $700M.

The company has significant liquidity with cash balance of ~$700M and $800M balance available on its revolving credit facility of $1.5B.

TEN +1.7% after-hours to $3.0

Source: Press Release