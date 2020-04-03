Iqvia cuts guidance amid COVID-19

Citing COVID-19 disruptions, IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) has trimmed its Q1 guidance as follows:

Revenue: $2,710M - 2,740M from $2,790M - 2,840M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $555M - 565M from $595M - 610M.

EPS: $1.46 - 1.51 from $1.59 - 1.65.

At the end of March, it had ~$900M in cash and equivalents plus $1.4B available under its credit revolver.

During Q1, its R&D Solutions business experienced a negative revenue impact of $60M - 70M. Revenue in its Technology and Analytics Solutions unit was negatively impacted $20M - 30M, while the top line in its Contract Sales and Medical Solutions met expectations.