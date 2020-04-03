Jefferies sees 93% upside in Avadel Pharma in premarket analyst action

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $21 (41% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) initiated with a Buy rating and a $14 (93% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) initiated with a Buy rating and a $55 (30% upside) price target at SunTrust.

SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) initiated with a Buy rating and a $15 (96% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) upgraded to Hold with a $43 (7% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) downgraded to Sell with a $5 (53% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 6% premarket on delay in scaling up manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugate sacituzumab govitecan.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) downgraded to Neutral with a $7 (26% upside) price target at Goldman.