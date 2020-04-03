Tenet prices upsized $700M debt offering

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has priced its private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $700M (upsized from $500M) in aggregate principal amount of senior secured first-lien notes due on April 1, 2025.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the $500M revolving credit facility or for general corporate purposes.

The company is also seeking an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility, which will include increasing borrowing capacity to $2B (up from $1.5B).

Closing date is April 7.