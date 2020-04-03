American suspends more international flights

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it will suspend more than 60% of its total international capacity this summer due to a drop in demand.

The capacity cuts include an 80% reduction for Pacific routes, a 65% reduction in Atlantic routes and a 48% reduction in Latin America routes.

American has also pushed back the start date for new international service from Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Seattle to the winter of 2021 from October 2020.

Shares of AAL are up 2.39% to $10.30 in premarket action.

SEC Form 8-K