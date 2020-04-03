AT&T gets Street-low target

MoffettNathanson maintains a Sell rating on AT&T (NYSE:T) and cuts the target from $30 to $23.
Analyst Craig Moffett says that most of AT&T's businesses are "highly cyclical," which could cause a "quite steep" consolidated EBITDA drop during a recession.
A recession could also put AT&T's dividend at risk if a rising leverage ratio makes bond rating agencies ask for a cut to avoid a debt downgrade, writes Moffett.
AT&T shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $28.69. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.