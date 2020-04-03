Alphabet target trimmed on ad exposure

MKM trims its Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) target by $200 to $1,400, citing "weak macro pockets" in online ads.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni estimates that up to 40% of Google's revenue is related to currently at-risk ad areas, including restaurants, travel, and offline retail.

The analyst expects Alphabet to "have a greater near-term disadvantage" due to this exposure, but he sees the company having a faster recovery once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

MKM maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet. The company has a Very Bearish average Sell Side rating.