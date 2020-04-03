Ford production in Europe halted until May 4

Ford (NYSE:F) confirms that the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at most of its European manufacturing sites is now expected to run to least May 4.

The automaker's restart time on the continent will depend on the pandemic situation in the weeks ahead.

"We are hopeful the situation will improve in the coming month; our plans to restart operations, however, will continue to be informed by prevailing conditions and guidance of national governments," notes Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley.